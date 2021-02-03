Foundation helps vulnerable pupils’ dreams come true

Cape Town - With just a few days left before schools reopen, local community-based organisations are scurrying to source donations of uniforms, stationery and food parcels. One particular organisation that works with a number of local communities has gone above and beyond in an effort to ensure that children from disadvantaged homes have a great start to their school year. Fondly referred to as the organisation of dreamers, the Yoself Dream Foundation has to date collected and distributed over 85 individual uniform items and 100 stationery packs to children in need. Some of the organisation’s beneficiaries are based in Delft, Belhar and Kraaifontein. Founder and director of the foundation, Heloise Engelbrecht, said the organisation had seen it necessary to venture into uniform collection as they wanted to continue supporting vulnerable children from impoverished communities. “I remember after being in an accident, I was left paralysed from my neck down, and despite my circumstances I wanted to bring hope to those who had less than me.”

“We are not funded but we make do with the donations of pre-loved goods that we get. We have been able to bless a number of families, mostly women and children in need, over the years because we dared to dream,” said Engelbrecht.

“We wanted to uplift children and families who had very little, to show them that they are seen and that they matter. The organisation’s mandate is to help these children bring to life their dreams and show them that there is more to life than gangs and violence, and that meant supporting them with what they needed most.”

The foundation also runs several soup kitchens in Wallacedene and Scottsdene and is looking to launch yet another community aid initiative, “however this time bigger than ever“,” she said.

“We are looking into expanding our initiatives and introducing more direct programmes for women and children, who are most vulnerable. An arts centre where we will be able to host counselling sessions and more.”

“To us, the way we help people means a lot. We want to help restore dignity to people who are struggling and help them dream beyond their circumstances,” said Engelbrecht.

