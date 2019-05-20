File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Crimes against women and children are on the top of priority crimes list for SAPS and the recent apprehension of perpetrators made by Muizenberg SAPS members having confirmed this. On Saturday, May 18 2019, at about 03:00 a 32-year-old female a resident in Overcome Heights was raped and assaulted by four suspects aged between 18 and 20.

Muizenberg SAPS members immediately reacted on the description and information of the suspects and arrested one of the four alleged suspects on Sunday at approximately 19:20 whilst the other three suspects were arrested on Monday, May 20 2019 at about 09:30 on charges of rape and assault.

They are expected to appear at Muizenberg Magistrate Court on Tuesday, on the aforementioned charges.

In an unrelated incident four men appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday, for charges of Illegal possession of firearms, money laundering and contravention with the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 121 of 1998 (POCA).

The suspects - Moegsien Haywood (60), Luqman Lewis (34), Aaqiel Morris (35), Ismail Hendriks (34) - were arrested on Friday, during a joint waylay operation carried out by the Hawks’ National Firearms Task Team with the Special Task Force following a tipoff that the suspects with alleged links to a gang were looking to purchase firearms.

All five deactivated pistols and cash used in the transaction were recovered as well as two vehicles, a VW Golf GTI and a VW City Golf used during the commission of crime were also confiscated for further investigations.

The case against the suspects was postponed to the 27th of May 2019 for bail information.