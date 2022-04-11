Four days left for Cape parents to submit their applications for the 2023 school year

Cape Town - Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has reminded parents that there are only four days left before the 2023 school admissions process closes. Parents and caregivers were reminded that they have until midnight, April 15 2022, to apply for the 2023 school year.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said thus far parents of 120 000 children have already applied for school places, of which, 57 000 are for Grade 8 enrolment. “We want to thank all those that have applied timeously and appeal to others that wish to apply for the next school year, to do so by April 15. “If one fails to apply before this date, any application after this date will be deemed as a late application, and preference will be given to applications submitted by April 15 2022,” Hammond said.

Parents were advised that applying after this date could affect their choice of placement and affect the WCED’s planning. Parents and caregivers can log onto https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za to apply online. The WCED admissions website is a free service, that is zero-rated, Hammond said.

“The WCED has also hosted pop-up admission support tables at shopping malls and schools throughout this period. “Please visit the WCED website for information on available pop-ups for the remainder of this week. Parents and caregivers can also visit the district office for support if they are restricted in terms of accessibility to equipment,” Hammond said. “Some schools have also communicated to parents within their communities that they will be opening their labs for parents to apply.”

Parents can apply for: Grade R

Grade 1 and 8

A transfer request for learners in Grades 2-7 and Grades 9-12. The following documents are required: The last official school Report Card.

ID, birth certificate, passport of the learner; or

A study permit (foreign learners); OR

Proof of application (study permit)

Immunisation card (Road to Health Chart) [Primary Schools Only]

Proof of Residence (Rates account, Lease agreement, an affidavit confirming residence). Note: Retail statements and bank statements are not accepted. A police affidavit will be required for lost or stolen documentation that is not currently available.

