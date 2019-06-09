Lumka Poswayo from Pick n Pay head office, Jade Bothma, 13, Rocco Antonio da Silva, 10, and Joshua Potgieter, 25, at the 2019 Eco-Logic Awards which took place on World Environment Day at the Table Bay hotel at the V&A Waterfront.

Cape Town - Four trailblazing young people stole the show at the 2019 Eco-Logic Awards on World Environment Day at the Table Bay Hotel. The four - Joshua Potgieter and Imraan Samuels, both 25, Jade Bothma, 13, and Rocco Antonio da Silva, 10, won gold, silver and bronze awards, respectively, in the Eco-Youth category, which was for “individuals aged 26 years and under who can show that their actions have preserved or improved the Earth’s ecosystems and natural resources”.

Potgieter and Samuels set up Guerilla House in 2016 as “an urban permaculture training platform” which is where they develop agricultural ecosystems that are intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient. Their purpose is to make permaculture training affordable and accessible.

Bothma is the founder of Oceano Reddentes NPC and her mission is “to save the sea, one piece of plastic at a time and to use this plastic waste to build a home for a homeless person”.

Da Silva is the founder of The Future Kids initiative, an NPO based on a website that the 10-year-old launched to “help kids like myself, and adults, learn how to look after the environment and how to recycle”. They do this through once-a-month beach clean-ups in Cape Town.

Delivering the keynote speech during the awards ceremony, Barbara Creecy, national Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, spoke about the concept of environmental literacy.

“Sustainable development is only possible if it’s underpinned and informed by an environmentally literate society.”

Creecy explained that an environmentally literate society “is one where everyone has the understanding, skills and motivation to make responsible decisions that consider his or her relationships to natural systems, communities and future generations”.

She said this had spurred her department to “review our public outreach programmes with the intention of developing a more wide-ranging and better co-ordinated public environmental awareness programme.”

The minister said this outreach would “explore the concept of a Citizen’s Environmental Awareness Index, to be based on the results of an annual independent national public environmental awareness survey”.

She called on the environmental information, education and awareness- raising community “to partner with the department in building South Africa’s environmental literacy as a significant contribution to our sustainable development and a better life for all”.

Hosted by The Enviropaedia since its launch in 2011, the Eco-Logic awards have grown to become a prestigious occasion on the green calendar, known not only for highlighting serious environmental issues, but for a light-hearted and celebratory approach to tackling these issues.

“We always aim to cut through the negative and showcase the positive, because when you see the magnificent efforts by our communities, businesses, government departments and individuals, there is so much to celebrate,” said David Parry-Davies, publisher of Enviropaedia and founder of the awards.

The spirit of creativity, fun and celebration was reflected in the “glamourously green” dress code that guests were encouraged to follow.

Attendees donned a colourful array of recycled, upcycled and eco-friendly outfits.

