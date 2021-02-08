Four injured after five suspects open fire in Gugulethu mall robbery

Cape Town - The police are investigating yet another shooting incident at the Gugulethu Mall, after five unknown suspects opened fire on civilians as they fled the scene of a robbery on Saturday, injuring an 11-year-old girl, a 51-year-old woman and two mall security guards.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the police were actively searching for the suspects.

“Five suspects are being sought by our detectives following a shoot-out at a Gugulethu mall that left four people injured,” he said.

“The suspects, who stole several cellphones, opened fire on civilians as they fled. They injured a 51-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl. The suspects also shot and injured two of the mall’s security guards in their attempt to get away. The injured victims were admitted to the nearest hospital.

“Unfortunately the suspects got away. However, the police are actively tracing them and hope to soon make an arrest,” said Traut.