Four injured after five suspects open fire in Gugulethu mall robbery
Cape Town - The police are investigating yet another shooting incident at the Gugulethu Mall, after five unknown suspects opened fire on civilians as they fled the scene of a robbery on Saturday, injuring an 11-year-old girl, a 51-year-old woman and two mall security guards.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the police were actively searching for the suspects.
“Five suspects are being sought by our detectives following a shoot-out at a Gugulethu mall that left four people injured,” he said.
“The suspects, who stole several cellphones, opened fire on civilians as they fled. They injured a 51-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl. The suspects also shot and injured two of the mall’s security guards in their attempt to get away. The injured victims were admitted to the nearest hospital.
“Unfortunately the suspects got away. However, the police are actively tracing them and hope to soon make an arrest,” said Traut.
Over the years the shopping centre has been robbed a number of times despite being one of the busiest centres in the community.
Gugulethu Community Policing Forum secretary Nokwanda Makwela said: “As the CPF we condemn the thuggery and extreme violence used at our mall on Saturday. Some of our residents were shot and injured.”
“This is going to scare investors and disadvantage the community of Gugulethu of vital services. We wish that the state would provide more security, even private security, to secure the mall from these unsavoury elements and help protect the residents of Gugulethu.”
Cape Argus