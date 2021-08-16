Four suspects appear in court facing a double murder charge

Cape Town - Four men appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court today, following a shocking double murder in Citrusdal, on the West Coast, last week. The accused Mohan Mofetoli, Rakhele Mkontwana, Kabelo Maoetlane and Vuyisile Ngabi charged with murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the accused were apprehended by provincial detectives and the Integrated Task Team, following an extensive investigation into the incident, which implicated the four. On August 11, the men – aged between 27 and 41 – allegedly shot and fatally wounded two men, who were in a bus that was carrying farmworkers. Their case was postponed to 24 August 2021 for bail application. They remain in police custody.

“The suspects are linked to a taxi organisation in the area. We expect bail to be opposed,” said Traut. Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile has commended the efforts of the investigators and arresting officers, for the speedy arrests. Patekile warned that violence associated with the transport industry will not be tolerated, and perpetrators can expect to see their day in court. Meanwhile, several suspects are scheduled to appear in court this week, following various drug and illegal firearm busts, in local communities across the Metro.

Over the weekend, police in Steenberg arrested a 36-year-old woman for the possession of drugs in Horstley Court. Police say they were acting on information received from the public, about drugs that were being kept at the address. “Acting on information received, police searched the residence and discovered 195 mandrax tablets and 65 packets of crystal meth worth about R9 000. One suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” said Traut.

In a separate incident in Nyanga, police arrested a 24-year-old suspect for the possession of 100 mandrax tablets. The suspect is set to make his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today. Police in the province are celebrating an investigating officer, who contributed to the life imprisonment sentence handed down to an armed robber, who shot his victim in cold blood, in May 2017, during an armed robbery in a Manenberg mall. Mzimasi Marasha, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 25 years for armed robbery with aggravated circumstances, and five years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.