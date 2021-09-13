Fourth body found near Driftsands canal, search still on for mob justice victims

Cape Town - A fourth decomposed body was found floating at a canal that runs along the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands this afternoon. A community member, Gcinubuntu Qhanga, 34, said he was alerted to the floating body by his 9-year-old boy, who was playing with others not far from the canal.

Qhanga said it was not the first time they had discovered a body floating in that canal. He said he was not even shocked because it was now becoming a norm to see bodies floating in that river. After they heard of the news of the floating body, the community quickly filled the area to identify it, and some called the police to assist in retrieving it. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that the unidentified body of a man estimated to be in his twenties was discovered, but it was believed that it was not linked to the four victims of an alleged mob justice attack that happened in the area last week.

The discovery of the recent body comes a day after the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga, one of the four victims of an alleged mob justice attack, was discovered in the same canal at the weekend. Wanga’s body was discovered a few days after two other unidentified bodies were found floating in the same canal, as the police divers were searching for the bodies of Wanga, Maphelo Mazamisa, 23, Sabelo Rasmeni, 21, and Yonela Mdladlama, 22. The police were still searching for their bodies.

The police divers have just arrived and retrieved the unidentified body from the stream. @TheCapeArgus @IOL https://t.co/9TgaZBLLDB pic.twitter.com/DCaNAYvmxC — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) September 13, 2021 Mfuleni Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Anthony Parish said they were sick and tired of crime, but that certainly does not mean people should take the law into their own hands or attempt to solve the problem themselves. Parish said attacking another person was against the law and one could find themselves behind bars. "We urge concerned community members to take back their areas from criminals by joining the neighbourhood watch and street patrol structures, lawfully," said Parish.