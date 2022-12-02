Frightful pics has people thinking mysterious ‘alien’ objects are roaming Stilbaai shore

Cape Town - Imaginations ran wild on social media after pictures of what looked to be "alien-like creatures" emerging from the Stilbaai shore, were shared on Facebook by the We are South Africans civil society movement. The frightful pictures left many people afraid to go to the beaches this festive season, but after days of people guessing what the “creatures” could be, it was confirmed to be upside-down dried out Aloe Ferox leaves which the sea washed ashore, and not aliens like some had guessed.

Gilbert Martin, founder of We Are South Africans, a civil society movement, said they spotted the pictures taken by Jan Vorster from Stilbaai and shared it on their platform on Facebook, not knowing the confusion it would cause, let alone the hilarious responses. Some people guessed that they were alien spiders, crabs doing yoga, sunflower sea stars, seaweed, octopus and even some kind of chopped trees. Two Oceans Aquarium took one look and concluded that it was in fact, upside down, dried aloes that were most likely placed intentionally for artistic intent – perhaps by a land artist, a photographer or for the backdrop for something.

Conservation and sustainability manager Helen Lockhart said, “Various materials often wash up on beaches – both human-made and of non-human origin. If there is an estuary nearby, plant matter could end up on the beach, having travelled down a river. Stormy seas with big swells also often deposit materials on the beach.” Martin said that besides being a civil society movement, they also tried to educate South Africans about the treasure and beauty in the country by sharing it on their platform. “We are trying to assist the provinces of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape who are suffering immense droughts and the farmers, their labourers and communities are struggling, alongside provinces such as KZN, FS, GP and North West who are reeling from last years floods and this years floods,” Martin said.