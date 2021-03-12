Fritz calls for applications for Western Cape Safety Advisory Committee

Cape Town - Western Cape residents have been invited to submit the names of residents they deem fit to fill two vacancies in the Provincial Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has asked for the public to submit names of people who in their opinion are “fit and proper” to be appointed. Nominations are being sought first for the appointment of a member of the judiciary, the Cape Bar or an attorney subject to the jurisdiction of the Western Cape Provincial Council; and secondly for a representative from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) involved in policing or related areas. Fritz said: “Serving on the committee will provide an exciting opportunity to anyone wishing to be a part of setting the safety agenda in the province. The committee has been invaluable as an expert policy advisory and sounding board around key issues relating to the work of the department. “I’ve found the inputs and contributions of the members to be of great value and I look forward to the new members continuing this tradition of positive and constructive engagement.”

The purpose of the committee is to advise and make recommendations to the Community Safety MEC in the Western Cape, related to:

The functions of the province in terms of Chapter 11 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 and Chapter 8 of the Constitution of the Western Cape, 1997.

Strategies, policies, budgets and annual performance plans in respect of the functions in terms of Chapter 11 of the Constitution and Chapter 8 of the Western Cape Constitution.

Regulations in terms of the act that may be necessary.

Any other matter arising from the application of the act.

Fritz added: “A fully operational committee consists of a representative of the business community, a member of the judiciary, a senior member of an academic institution, a representative from a NGO, and the head of Department of Community Safety.

”I look forward to welcoming in those new members of the committee who will serve to bolster our strategic approach to safety in the province.”

The successful candidates will be appointed for a term of three years, which may be renewed. All nominations must be submitted in writing in the form of a signed letter indicating:

The contact details of the nominator and his or her interest in policing or community safety.

The name, surname and contact details of the candidate and a motivation for the nomination of the candidate.

All nominations must be accompanied by the signed letter, a detailed curriculum vitae of the candidate together with certified copies of his or her qualifications, the identity document or passport of the candidate and a letter signed by the candidate accepting his or her nomination.

Nominations must be submitted before or on April 5 in one of these ways:

Posted: To Head of Department: Community Safety (marked: Nominations for the Provincial Safety Advisory Committee), PO Box 5346, Cape Town 8000 (Attention: Ms A Dissel).

Hand delivered: To the Department of Community Safety, Attention: Ms A Dissel, 2nd Floor, 35 Wale Street, Cape Town.

Emailed: To [email protected] (Mark the subject box clearly as: Nominations for the Provincial Safety Advisory Committee.)

The MEC said: “Should you be interested in applying for a vacancy on the Advisory Committee, you can direct your queries to Amanda Dissel by calling 021 483 6548. All nominations will be treated as strictly confidential.”

Cape Argus