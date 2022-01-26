Frustrated Bothasig residents ready to take poor clinic service complaints to the big bosses

Cape Town - Frustrated with the poor administration service at their local clinic the Bothasig Resident’s Association (BRA) is gearing up to lodge a formal complaint with the provincial Health Department. The association, which represents almost 17 000 residents, said they are alarmed at the increasing complaints about services at the health-care facility, prompting it into action.

BRA spokesperson Derek Serra said: “Over the past few months we had noticed that complaints about service at the clinic were increasing. It seems we have a terrible administration system, and residents are frustrated and tired of it because it’s not working for them. “Folders go missing, staff are rude and the phone lines are not working. We even had a WhatsApp appointment booking system, but even that’s troublesome. While I know Bothasig is not unique to these challenges, something still needs to be done. “Currently, residents who use the facility can spend up to 6 hours there without getting assistance and some are turned away when they physically go to the clinic. Mind you, some of these individuals are elderly residents or vulnerable people.”

“Now I know, going to complain at the clinic nothing would change, that’s why we are preparing to lodge a formal complaint at government level. More resources need to be allocated to these facilities, be it more staff or funds to purchase needed equipment,” Serra said. The provincial Health Department said that it acknowledged the concerns brought forward by community members in Bothasig, and was working to resolve the issues timeously. Spokesperson Shimoney Regter said: “We take these concerns seriously, and we are grateful to the residents for their patience and cooperation. Technicians are working to resolve issues with our telephone lines and a temporary number is available.