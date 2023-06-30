Fun Park returns to GrandWest with 16 rides

Cape Town - If your kids are bored this winter holiday, then GrandWest have just the thing for them to enjoy with the return of the Fun Park and 16 rides. The Fun Park rides are all undercover at the Sun Exhibits at GrandWest.

Not only will youngsters of all ages and their parents not have to brave the elements, but they will also not be bored with games and rides such as Bungee Trampolines, Tornado, Dizzy Barrels, Horse and Aeroplane Swings, Cups and Saucers and much more. A Popup Playground complete with an array of jumping castles, obstacle courses, cool characters and photo frames will keep younger children busy, while those that are a little bit older might want to try the carnival rides. The park can be accessed via the Magic Company entrance to the Sun Exhibits space, and will be open from Thursday to Sunday between June 23 and July 16.

The park will operate between 11am and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11am to 8pm on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased from the entrance from R25, and kids can make the most of daily happy hour rides to make the fun last even longer. Date: Friday, June 23 to Sunday, July 16 (Thursdays to Sundays only) Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.