Fury as boy, 8, is slain in George couple’s deadly spat

Cape Town - Thembalethu residents in George are outraged at the recent killing of an 8-year-old boy by his mother’s boyfriend after an alleged domestic altercation between the pair. The suspect, 23, is scheduled to appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court today, for the violent murder as police investigations continue.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the couple had made their way to the Thembalethu SAPS community service centre on Thursday, August 19, at about 6.30pm with disturbing allegations that the suspect had killed his girlfriend’s son, later identified as 8-year-old Imange Jantjies. “Police were immediately dispatched to the residence of the suspect, where the incident allegedly occurred in Zone 7, Thembalethu. “Upon entry, officers made the gruesome discovery of the boy who had already succumbed to multiple injuries to the body. Police also found the alleged murder weapon, a knife inside the residence. The knife was handed in as evidence.”

“The suspect was placed under arrest immediately and is currently in detention, awaiting his first appearance in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court today (Monday), on a charge of murder,” said Pojie. Eden Cluster Commander, Oswald Reddy, has strongly instructed that bail for the accused be opposed at all costs. Reddy said acts of violence and gender-based violence in general aimed against vulnerable women and children, is deplorable in the strongest form possible, especially against the backdrop of Woman’s Month, designed to celebrate and affirm the pivotal role women play in society.

In Cape Town, police continued with their fight to rid local communities of illegal firearms and ammunition. During crime intervention patrols at the weekend, police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in Heinz Park for the possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Police officers were on routine patrols in Heinz Park on Saturday when they received information relating to two armed males walking down the road.