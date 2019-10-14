The event, which is being organised by non-profit organisation SOS, will bring together key stakeholders from the 12 global cities predicted to run out of water over the next 24 months.
Cape Town was the first major modern city to prepare for “Day Zero” of the water crisis. However, capital cities all over the world also face the threat of running out of clean water.
The conference will take place from January 27 to 31, and bring together 1500 water industry experts and key government and business figures to discuss the challenges facing major cities across the world that are at risk for a “Day Zero” scenario, where water resources are depleted and taps run dry. The W12 Congress will result in the creation of the world’s first Major City Best Practices Water Protocol.
Shelley Humphreys, executive director at SOS, said: “Technology will play a crucial role in averting Day Zero events as previously experienced by Cape Town.