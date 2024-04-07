GALLERY: Images show impact of severe weather system in the Cape

Cape Town – Not only the City of Cape Town but also the provincial government in the Western Cape had their hands full dealing with the impact of a severe weather system this weekend. Premier Alan Winde, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, and head of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) Colin Deiner gave an update on Sunday addressing preparations undertaken to manage the impact of a severe weather system that has already affected parts of the province.

Strong winds have already pummelled various areas, fuelling fires particularly in the Cape Winelands – most of which have been contained. “Our message to residents and visitors to the province is that we know that there is severe weather already impacting us. We have mobilised all of our resources to be on standby to respond where needed and we appeal to you to not take unnecessary risks and listen to the instructions of law enforcement and traffic authorities,” Winde said. “Please co-operate and work with us. We also know that inclement weather always impacts the vulnerable in our communities and we are mobilising resources to support them too.

“As always, our front-line services and disaster management teams are out and responding – thank you for all you have done so far and will do during the storm and in its aftermath,” said Winde. A level 9 weather warning has been issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for the southern parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts. An intense cut-off low system is moving in over parts of these regions, bringing with it intense downpours and wind.

The premier chaired a special provincial cabinet meeting following a briefing from the SAWS, numerous municipalities and other stakeholders on their preparedness. Structures damaged by wind at Donkerbos informal settlement in De Beers Avenue, Somerset West. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Structures damaged by wind at Donkerbos informal settlement in De Beers Avenue, Somerset West. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Structures damaged by wind at Donkerbos informal settlement in De Beers Avenue, Somerset West. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Structures damaged by wind at Donkerbos informal settlement in De Beers Avenue, Somerset West. About 40 people were displaced. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Shacks damaged by strong winds in Ndlovini Harare in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Shacks damaged by strong winds in Ndlovini Harare in Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Education MEC David Maynier said that schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts, as well as the Helderberg basin area, will be closed on Monday as a result of the severe storm warnings for these areas. These schools are as follows:

The list of schools is attached below, and schools are being informed this afternoon. The closure will be in effect only for Monday, April 8 at this stage. “The schools affected will communicate to parents in this regard. “We may also close selected schools on an ad hoc basis if damage to a school building requires this,” Maynier said. “Our default position is always to keep schools open but are mindful of the severity of the warnings in place, including a level 9 warning for the Overberg and southern Cape Winelands.

“We have not taken the decision to close these schools lightly: we have done so out of an abundance of caution to protect our learners and school staff. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.” Maynier said that they have already received reports from a number of schools that have been damaged by high winds, and the WCED’s infrastructure team is assessing the damage. “We will re-evaluate the weather tomorrow to determine whether any closures are necessary on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.”

Winde said that independent schools and ECD centres were also urged to follow the department’s lead. “This was not an easy decision, as we always want our children in schools learning, but given the severity of the weather system and advice from authorities, schools in these regions will be closed on Monday, 8 April,” said Winde. Gordon High School damaged by the strong winds in Somerset west. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Gordon High School was damaged by the strong winds in Somerset West. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers He added that some health-care facilities sustained wind damage but will remain operational.

Roads are also being affected. The R44 Clarence Drive has been closed between Gordon’s Bay and Rooi Els along with the Huguenot Tunnel and Chapman’s Peak. For a full update on the latest road closures, please visit: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/general-publication/severe-weather-alerts-and-updates-7-april All disaster management and emergency services have been put on high alert.

“The top priority at this stage is protecting lives followed by critical infrastructure and property,” stressed Winde. He appealed to all residents to exercise vigilance and caution, emphasising: “Please do not take any unnecessary risks.” Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged roofs, resulting in several roads being closed in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged roofs, resulting in several roads being closed in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged roofs, resulting in several roads being closed in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged roofs, resulting in several roads being closed in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ayanda NdamaneIndependent Newspapers The City of Cape Town said it had activated its Disaster Co-ordinating Committee to co-ordinate its response to the impact of the inclement weather experienced over the metropole and surrounds.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that most of the impacts were wind-related at this point, with roofs blown off in Khayelitsha, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Macassar, Strand and Delft. “Residents of Morkel’s Cottage have been evacuated – they are staying with friends and family. “The Somerset West Methodist Primary School has also suffered extensive wind damage.

“In the south peninsula, at least nine properties have been destroyed by a fire in the Glencairn area. Evacuations are under way in Main Road, Fish Hoek. The fire has also caused rockfalls along Main Road,” Powell said. Spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse, said that they were alerted just after midday of a fire in Glencairn near the Main Road on Sunday. “The first arriving officer made a quick assessment and called on several resources as the fire was fanned by gale-force winds and running through properties in Echo Road.

“We have over 20 firefighting resources on scene with an incident management team set-up in the Main Road to co-ordinate overall strategic decisions,” Carelse said. “Teams from TMNP and VWS are also on scene, assisting City firefighters. “To maximise our efforts, the fire area was divided into three divisions, each concentrating on saving property and minimising the extent of the damaged caused by the fire.

“Initial estimates are that three formal dwellings have been completely destroyed and four partially damaged. Staff also had to evacuate two females from their home as they collapsed,” Carelse said. “Apart from the risks posed by the fire, staff have also had to contend with subsequent rockfalls. The public can be assured that all efforts are being taken to extinguish the fire.” Powell added that the City’s energy department was working on restoring power lines and supply in numerous areas, including Claremont, Fish Hoek, Athlone, Durbanville, Mfuleni, Kuils River and Plumstead.

“There have also been numerous reports of uprooted trees in Somerset West, Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Sea Point. A number of weather-related incidents have been reported to the Disaster Risk Management Centre. “Somerset Mall has been closed due to roof sheeting that's blown off. “DRM is also responding to Morkel’s Cottage as well as the Donkerbos informal settlement in Somerset West, where the roofs have blown off some structures.

“Emergency Medical Services responded to Morkel’s Cottage as there have been a few injuries.” Powell said that they have also fielded numerous calls from the public, asking how they can assist. “We appreciate the offers of assistance, and request that any individual or corporate donations please be directed to humanitarian relief NGOs.

“Alternatively, donations can be dropped at the Disaster Risk Management offices in Goodwood, behind the fire station,” Powell said. “Donated items can include non-perishable foodstuff, blankets, toiletries etc.” Powell said that any companies that would like to donate building materials for the roofs that have been blown off, can make contact with DRM on [email protected].