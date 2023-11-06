‘Gang boss’ Ralph Stanfield’s relative gunned down

Cape Town - The Bishop Lavis Community policing forum expressed concerns after a man related to the alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield was gunned down. The shooting of Noor Stanfield has caused the CPF to believe there could be more shootings after the Valhalla Park shooting on Saturday afternoon at about 1pm.

The victim was killed in a drive-by incident, where another man was wounded. He was the cousin of alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield who was arrested with his wife Nicole Johnson alongside Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brand on various charges linked to a manhunt and attempted murder of a former employee of Stanfield, who allegedly stole more than R1 million from the couple. They were arrested in their Constantia home earlier this month. Their bail was denied at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court last week.

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindorst said that there was a spike in shootings in the precinct. “We can confirm there was a shooting in Valhalla Park, I can’t confirm the name and surname at this stage, we are worried about that shooting that it can unleash other shootings within the community. “The area was still tense yesterday, but we’ve got forces on the ground.

“SAPS brought in more forces and from Saturday until yesterday things were fairly calm and we didn’t hear of any killings or shootings except for a man who was killed in Bishop Lavis. “He was shot in Forel Way after the Valhalla Park murder and we think it was in retaliation.” He said the police have everything under control. “If there is a need, they will bring in more forces. The shootings were coming on for some time, we started seeing shootings in that area.

“We can’t confirm the motive; it seems like a territorial and drug turf war, we know there is something wrong and brewing. “At the moment we are not aware of any innocent people killed; it is only the gangsters who are shot.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said officers were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon at about 1pm in Angela Street, Valhalla Park, where a 41-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and a 39-year-old man shot and wounded, are under investigation.

“Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The 41-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The unknown suspect(s) fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.”