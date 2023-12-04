Gang feud claims another life: Man, 20, gets killed the day before starting a new job

Cape Town - A young man who had just landed a permanent job was killed the night before reporting for duty. Damian Ruiters, 20, was standing outside his home when he was killed, allegedly by gang members.

After shooting him several times the suspects proceeded into the Vlamboom Street house and shot inside, killing his dog, before fleeing. His aunt Joy Ruiters said: “He was a very loving person, everyone could send him to the shop and he would go. He was respectful and loved children. “This is heartbreaking to see that people would attack anyone because they can’t get what they want.

“It’s so wrong to rob a person of his life like this. He was standing outside the house, smoking a cigarette. “They shot our house dog. She is very protective, she wanted to help him, the dog is dead, a small dog. I’m going to miss everything about Damian.” Ruiters is the latest victim in the ongoing gang war in Bonteheuwel.

Local ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “The victim was not a gangster but he was shot, allegedly by the Hard Livings. He was standing outside of his house and the HLs came down the road, saw him and just opened fire on him and then went inside the house and shot there as well. “They didn’t shoot anyone, they shot the dog in the process. We found 12 bullet casings on the scene.” Damian Ruiters was killed in Bonteheuwel as he was standing outside his home. Picture: Leon Knipe Mckenzie said Ruiters had just found employment with an air conditioner company.

“He heard on Wednesday that he was supposed to start the day after he was killed.” Mckenzie confirmed four gangs are fighting over territory in Bonteheuwel. “The Hard Livings, Dixie Boys, Fancy Boys and Funkies are at war and it’s all related to gang territory and internal recruitment of each other’s gang members.

“I have been asked by people to meet the gangs and try to negotiate with them and I responded that I don’t meet gangsters. The only place I would like to see them is behind bars. “We’ve had three shootings since Wednesday, two dead and one injured. “The shootings were in the V, Y and C blocks.”

He said the police had arrested people for possession of illegal firearms. “We would like to thank the residents who have come forward and reported these firearms. “This shooting has become so bad that on Friday I was on the scene of a 17-year-old in the morning and in the evening I had to look at the body of a 20-year-old who wasn’t a gangster.

“I want to warn the gangsters we are going to fight this terror.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident were under investigation. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The possibility that the incident might be gang-related will be investigated. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”