Cape Town – From giving back in a time of Covid to now giving back while everyone faces immense economic pressure, Garden of Blessings continues to restore hope and assist those in need three years on. Founder of the initiative, Tracey-Ann Manus, said they have done three blanket drives, school stationery drives and Women's Month initiatives since it was started in 2020.

Manus, who serves her community in Ravensmead, said that one of the things she has learnt since starting Garden Of Blessings is a massive need for similar initiatives. “It’s about restoring hope and dreams and building and strengthening communities. When I look around, many of the kids on my road go to school on an empty stomach, and they go to bed on an empty stomach, so food insecurity has always been something that I’m extremely passionate about,” she said. Twitter Fam 💚



We need your assistance to help us in creating a beautiful Christmas by donating to our annual #GoBKrizza lunch, on 22 December 2023 🙏🏽 attached are pictures of the lunch + party packs we'd love to distribute to the GoB kids and their parents, at R65 per person🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8J10TGFiIM — GardenOfBl3ssings (@GBl3ssings) December 5, 2023 Manus said they will fight for the children to have better lives, and the initiative is her way of raising awareness in her community.

This year, Garden of Blessings is seeking assistance for their annual #GoBKrizza lunch to create a festive Christmas for those in need. The initiative has issued a call for donations for the annual lunch, which will take place on Friday. This year Garden of Blessings is seeking assistance for their annual #GoBKrizza lunch to create a festive Christmas for those in need. Picture: Garden of Blessings At R65 per person, recipients will get one soft drink, a warm meal, dessert and a party pack.

“Whether it’s food vouchers, a monetary donation, or people just lending their hands by rolling up their sleeves and cooking with us, that is how you get to assist with Garden of Blessings. I’m very down to earth with the kids in my road, and they drive me nuts by kicking the ball in our yard and garden all the time.” Manus encouraged people who may have a few hours to spare to drop by on the day to bring smiles to the faces of those less fortunate. “This is a very lonely time for people, and if I can provide a service where someone from the street, or the folks in my street, feel free to grab a meal and just sit down and have something that feels like Christmas, then I’ve done my part.”