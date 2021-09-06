Garden Route councillor probed over ‘racist epithet’ about chief law enforcement officer

Cape Town - George municipality has launched an investigation into an incident in which Garden Route municipality PR councillor Iona Kritzinger of the DA is accused of having used a racist epithet on George municipality’s chief law enforcement officer, Siyasanga Vandala. An anonymous tip leaked the incident that occurred during a telephone call and was overheard by Vandala’s colleagues in George municipality’s Law Enforcement as Vandala put Kritzinger’s call on speaker.

The tipster said: “Chief Vandala had the presence of mind when he took, what soon turned out to be an openly and outright abusive call, on speakerphone and other colleagues in George municipality Law Enforcement also heard what the councillor said. “It is understood that SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen will personally lead the investigation as the utterances by councillor Iona Kritzinger are a clear human rights violation,” said the tipster. Vandala is currently assisting George municipality in terms of a cooperative agreement between George and Bitou municipalities.

George Municipality’s chief law enforcement officer Siyasanga Vandala. Picture: Facebook Asked whether he had lodged a complaint with the police, Vandala yesterday said that criminal charges had been lodged and the matter had been reported to the acting municipal manager. “I have reported the matter and will meet with the human rights commission to escalate it further.” SAHRC provincial chairperson Chris Nissen said it would meet with Vandala today.

“In building South African social cohesion, things like shouting at each other with racist words is completely unacceptable. “However, we have to wait for the investigation process to begin and be completed and we will communicate findings.” “We will meet with Vandala on Monday and once the complaint is received the office of the commission will investigate.”

Acting municipal manager Michele Gratz has launched an investigation into the incident following Vandala’s reporting of the incident to her, the mayor and Speaker of the municipality. Gratz said: “On Friday afternoon, the Speaker of council, Gerrit Pretorius, instructed me to arrange an investigation into the matter.” A committee of the council would be constituted on an urgent basis to deal with Vandala’s complaint.