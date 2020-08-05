Garden Route sees rise in Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths

Cape Town - Although the province is seeing a decline in infections, hospitalisations and deaths in some parts, the Garden Route is still recording an increase in all these areas. This has resulted in increased pressure on the health-care systems in the Garden Route area, specifically in the demand for high care and ICU treatment, said Premier Alan Winde. “We believe that many areas across the province are at different stages in their infection curve, and the Garden Route may not yet have reached its peak. It’s therefore important that we all continue to work hard to ensure that we can slow the spread across the entire province.” Additional resources to hospitals in the region will be allocated by the Health Department, including additional staff and equipment used to administer high-flow nasal oxygen. “High-flow nasal oxygen has helped to relieve the pressure on ICU and high care facilities in the metro region as it can be administered in an acute setting, under the correct supervision.”

This is according to the daily provincial update on Covid-19 by premier Alan Winde.

The province reported 10221 active cases of Covid-19, 95904 confirmed cases and 82447 recoveries made as of 1pm on Tuesday. The number of people who have succumbed to the virus has reached 3 236.

To date, 1360 people have been hospitalised due to the virus with 289 patients in ICU or high care.

There remain 6 028 cases of the virus unallocated, with 5123 recoveries made. The number of tests conducted is 425143.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, met with stakeholders in the Breede Valley and Langeberg Municipalities on Monday.

Cape Winelands District (CWD) mayor, Dr Helena von Schlicht, and officials from the departments of Agriculture and Health provided an update on Covid-19 in the two municipalities.

Although Breede Valley and Langeberg reported recovery rates of 86% and 84% respectively, Meyer said he was concerned about the infection rate for both municipalities.

There was also an increase in infections among young people aged between 25 and 35.

Over the last two weeks, the average rate of utilisation of quarantine and isolation facilities in the CWD has also increased, from 29% to 57%.

Kyle Stynder, 20, of Avian Park near Worcester, who was recently discharged from a facility in the winelands, said: “I don’t know where and when I contracted the virus. I do know now that we must take the virus seriously. It’s difficult and one gets seriously sick. We must wear our masks, keep social distances, stay at home and wash our hands.”

