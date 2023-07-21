Gas smell in the air is being monitored by the City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The City’s Fire and Rescue Service team is monitoring the situation following multiple reports about a foul gas smell that was experienced for about two consecutive days. The reports came from areas such as Bonteheuwel, Manenberg, Mitchell’s Plain and Sea Point on Monday.

Bonteheuwel resident Charmaine Pascoe said the smell lasted for two days. From Monday it was unbearable and milder on Tuesday but they could still somehow inhale the gas. Pascoe, who works at Palm Tree Edu-care Centre in Bonteheuwel, said the kids could also smell the gas but were not able to explain it, although their faces said it all and some refused to eat, thinking there was something wrong with their food. “As soon as I inhaled the gas, I quickly went on to my social media asking if anyone was smelling the same thing and 300 other people agreed to smelling the gas.

“As we were puzzled about the direction from which the gas came, someone said it came from Epping Industrial, apparently a gas truck was leaking or something.” Mitchells Plain ward councillor Nigel William said he did receive a complaint from one of the residents asking if he was aware of the lingering gas smell. On investigating the matter, some individuals suspected that it was due to an underground gas leak.

Bontheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said on the night that the smell began, he made sure that the fire and rescue vehicle remained in Bonteheuwel throughout the night to monitor the situation. “We checked on each and every single gas outlet in Bonteheuwel and there were no leaks reported. The city went on to check on other gas companies and there were also no leaks reports. “Yes, we do not know what happened, but the community of Bonteheuwel has been kept up to date about the findings of the situation”.