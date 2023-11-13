Gaza: Winde appeals for ‘restraint and constructive dialogue’ over Middle East violence

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has appealed for Cape residents to exercise restraint and constructive dialogue over Middle East violence. The appeal came after Sunday’s clashes between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel supporters on the Sea Point Promenade.

Winde said that while he is deeply proud of the province and country’s diversity, he wants to strongly urge residents to keep nourishing and deepening diversity, “even when we are confronted with profoundly complex and emotive issues”. “We are stronger in our unity. In this light I am appealing for restraint and calm in the Western Cape over the conflict in the Middle East. “Every citizen, no matter their cultural and religious background, has the right to express their views and to protest. But it is incumbent on all of us to do so peacefully and within the bounds of the rule of law,” Winde said.

“It is only through dialogue that we can resolve our issues.” The premier said that like many Western Cape residents, he is horrified at the violence, and understands how deeply affected and concerned residents may be by the crisis in the Middle East, but that resorting to violence and intimidation “to express our views will not help”. “Violence goes against the values of tolerance and peace which our province stands for and will not help us build a province and society where everyone is safe and free to prosper.

“My heart breaks for the children, the vulnerable and innocent people who have died in this war. Violence against children is completely unacceptable, in any context,” Winde said. “Whether they are in the Middle East, Ukraine, or Cape Town, our children must be protected at all costs.” Many of the pro-Palestine supporters had gathered for a picnic on the lawns while expressing their solidarity with Palestine. The violence was triggered after pro-Palestine supporters tried to remove Israeli flags, saying they didn’t want to see these flags being flown in Cape Town, and police stepped in. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Recently, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis spoke out against Sunday’s violence as well, and said that protests in Cape Town have been an example of peacefulness, with very few exceptions.

“As mayor, I have been proud of our city. We have shown restraint, maturity and a commitment to the rights of all residents to express themselves. “I specifically wish to commend the conduct of both those who agree and disagree with Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest for their peaceful conduct. “Unfortunately, we saw violent disruptions today (Sunday) against a planned peaceful prayer gathering in support of Israel. This violence deserves the condemnation of all Capetonians who value free expression in our open democracy.

“While residents or groups may disagree vehemently with one another, they may not engage in violent disruption. We call on all residents to desist from doing so. “Every person or group, of every belief and persuasion, has the right to protest peacefully in South Africa,” Hill-Lewis said. “In the same way that tens of thousands of residents gathered yesterday to protest peacefully, so the planned protest today should have been respected and allowed to proceed peacefully and without interference.

“It is the job of the South African police and law enforcement agencies to protect that right, and the responsibility of every citizen to respect it.” Hill-Lewis previously came under scrutiny from Al Jama-ah. “Within a few days of conflict in Ukraine, both the lights of the provincial buildings and City Hall were lit up in solidarity with Ukraine, yet the same country has not experienced in a month the number of lives destroyed by Zionist Israel in a week of the genocide in Palestine,” said Al Jama-ah’s spokesperson, Shameemah Dollie Salie.

She said the mayor’s address in chambers and his response to Al Jama-ah was a diluted response, avoiding any use of the words “Israel” and “Palestine” and attempting to be neutral in the face of genocide being committed against Palestine and the people of Gaza. “The mayor has not even said a single word of condemnation over the situation. I suppose they all have to toe the party line when it comes to this, and this goes without saying who he is supporting. “He was even asked when he was not putting lights up for the people of Palestine the same way he did for Ukraine, and his response was wishy-washy,” said Salie.

Asked about the City and his position over the matter, Hill-Lewis’s office referred to the “Weekend Argus” to his most recent council speech, which reads: “This most ancient and sad of conflicts evokes the most heated passions among people the world over, and almost anything said is taken not at face value but as evidence of partisanship.” Hill-Lewis added: “In such a time, it is perhaps unrealistic to expect measured and nuanced dialogue, and there is almost nothing constructive one can add to the debate raging around the world right now. “All one feels capable of doing at a time like this is reasserting the best of our basic humanity. We reassert our belief in the innate and infinite value of each human life, regardless of background, birthplace, faith, or creed. We reassert that life so valuable should be protected and respected,” said Hill-Lewis.