George building collapse: Day 3 and Day 4 rescue operation in pictures

Cape Town - With more than 200 rescue personnel on site continuing rescue efforts, and 44 people unaccounted for, the George building collapse has made for some harrowing images. Colin Deiner, the chief director of Western Cape Provincial Disaster Services, said that the building collapse had provided a range of challenges.

“It is a long and difficult stage because we now have to look for 38 (now 44) bodies in a five-storey structure that collapsed and finding those bodies is very difficult. You have to break a lot of concrete,” he said. Rescuers have started trying to move the massive concrete slabs with a crane. “We are moving away from rescue equipment to demolition equipment. It doesn’t mean we are moving from rescue to recovery, but we have to change the equipment to the conditions of the building,” Deiner said.

The number of people unaccounted for has risen from 38 as the Garden Route District Joint Operational Centre, established for the building collapse, updated the figure of those present on site at the time of the incident. “This follows intensive discussions and scrutinisation of the safety records with the responsible contractors. The contractor has now confirmed that the number of workers on site at the time of collapse was 81,” George Municipality said. The municipality confirmed on Thursday morning that of 37 people who had been retrieved, eight of them were dead, 16 in critical condition, six had sustained life-threatening injuries and seven minor injuries.

“Rescue efforts have continued overnight. The emergency response team is implementing more substantive concrete breakers and additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site,” the municipality said. Pictures taken by Independent Media photographer Ayanda Ndamane while on the scene on Wednesday and Thursday: Wednesday - Day 3