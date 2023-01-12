Get your glamorous outfits ready as the theme and date of the Cape Town Met has been announced

Cape Town - South African horse racing enthusiasts and fashion-savvy personalities can officially start preparing to dazzle and shine at this year’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met Gala. This after the organiser of the iconic event, Destination Cape Racing, announced the date and theme for the popular gala, in the wake of the successful L’Ormarins Kings Plate event held last weekend.

According to Destination Cape Racing, its 2023 Cape Town Met will be held on the last Saturday, January 28, at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse from 11am until 10pm. A spokesperson for Destination Cape Town said: “Destination Cape Racing, this year, will be unmasking the magic of the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met with a festival of first-class racing, hospitality and entertainment. “With a Mardi Gras-themed spectacular, expect high fashion and frivolous fun, in addition to the very best in race horses showing off their stamina in a bid to win their share in the R2 million purse.”

“Our spectacular gala will be hosted at the new and improved Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, where the 2023 Cape Town Met is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s social gathering of the season the best one yet.” The spokesperson said the exquisite event would also work to showcase the very best in racing, phenomenal dining experiences, exciting competitions and prizes for the best dressed, and enough live thrilling entertainment to keep the party going from dusk ‘til dawn. “Plus, there are multiple ticket package options to suit every guest. This year promises to be an extravaganza packed with surprise big-name music artists, celebrity guest appearances, and outrageous couture,” she said.

