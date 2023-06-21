Gift of the Givers commends SA for donating to flood affected Cape victims

Cape Town - Unsurprisingly, disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has been on the ground daily in flood-affected areas to try to reach isolated communities. GOTG project manager Ali Sablay said teams had been deployed to more than 26 areas.

“The calls for assistance are still coming through. The numbers are rising by the day,” he said. The affected areas are in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast Districts. According to its data collected, the organisation placed the number of people affected at more than 10000.

“The destruction is huge. Many of these families have been severely affected. There’s nothing they could save in their houses. Just walking around in these people’s structures over the last few days, we could see the state of devastation these families have suffered. All their food items have washed away. “Their beddings, school uniforms, stationery, and personal belongings have been completely destroyed. These communities are only left with the clothing they have on as they could save nothing,” Sablay said. The distribution of humanitarian aid will take place even after the flooding has subsided, he said.

The “unofficial first responders” to any disaster have been working closely with the Provincial Disaster Risk Management Centre to facilitate a co-ordinated response to the crisis. Sablay said they were discussing how to reach people who were still cut off. Today, teams will be present in Worcester, Bloekombos, Philippi and Khayelitsha. GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman commended South Africans for working together as one in response to the disaster.