Gift of the Givers course to reinvigorate active citizenry

Cape Town - With activism and active citizenry embedded and a part of the social fabric of South African society, a one-of-a kind conference on disaster preparedness is not just ideal for those within the medical profession, but ordinary individuals wanting to do their bit in the country and abroad. Facilitated by Gift of the Givers (GOTG) with Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Centre for Global Surgery, the exclusive short course, “Preparedness for Humanitarian Disasters”, will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from May 27-28.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, South African actor and comedian Melt Sieberhagen handed over a cheque of R250 000 to the relief organisation, which he had won during a recent episode of the kykNET TV show word ‘n Miljoenêr. Sieberhagen said: “Because of the visibility and the reputation and the work that you guys have done, it was a very easy choice to nominate you guys.” Around 200 people comprising high school students, medical students and undergraduates have expressed interest in the course, as well as municipalities working in disaster response, medical professionals and members of the general public.

“There’s the general public that’s socially aware, that knows about GOTG and they know that there are quite a lot of humanitarian disasters going on in South Africa and around the world, and I think a lot of people want to know what happens behind the scenes. “So not necessarily just the donors, but how I can possibly participate and be part of that whole movement is quite important,” Centre for Global Surgery director Prof Kathryn Chu said. “From our side, we do feel that a better response in humanitarian disasters is needed and there have always been many medical professionals also wanting to know a bit about GOTG or what it would be like to work in a humanitarian disaster and if they have the skills,” she said.

Saturday’s gala dinner will also serve as a networking opportunity. Approximately 35 senior members of the GOTG team will be present at the conference. With over 30 years of experience in every type of disaster and relief intervention, GOTG has become and is widely regarded as the country’s unofficial “official” first responders during a humanitarian crisis.

GOTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the conference would bring all the elements involved in a disaster together. “So it’s all very practical. There’s nothing in the textbook, no professor can teach you this. It’s what our teams will teach you and they will bring real-life case studies. They will take you into the disaster and you’ll be with them when they explain to you what they did. It’s going to be very unique. Every aspect will be covered. “Over the years, there has been an increase in the frequency and strength of disasters,” Dr Sooliman said.