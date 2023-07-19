Independent Online
Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Gift of the Givers donates 96 parcels to Makhaza residents for their 67 minutes commemoration

Gift of the Givers will be distributing non-perishable food hampers, blankets and new clothing to elderly members of a congregation in Makhaza Khayelitsha. Lulama Nkwali, Nophumzile Jack (83) Buyiswa Gwazela (59) receiving their blankets from Give of the givers Pamela Kaptain. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - In the spirit of Madiba month, the Gift of the Givers honoured the elderly and less fortunate residents of Makhaza at the Formed Presbyterian Community Church in Khayelitsha by giving 96 people non-perishable food hampers, blankets and new clothing.

Pastor Xolamzi Sam said his church was always looking into partnering with organisations so they could help uplift the community.

“As the church, we believe that the work we do aligns with the Bible. This is the command that Jesus himself gave to his disciples. We believe that Jesus is love and you cannot love someone without giving to them. Love is not about what you say, love is about giving.”

Congregation member Nothando Nkothobe said: “Besides this day, as the church we normally do a soup chicken for the elderly and unemployed individuals. When Gift of the Givers told us that they were willing to donate 96 parcels, we called mostly the elderly so that they could benefit from this.

“The community that we are situated in has people who are mostly unemployed, old and most recently there’s also individuals whose houses are flooded and they currently stay with relatives.”

A recipient, Lulama Nkwali, 75, said: “Lots of people here are being provided with something they did not have. Some even woke up with nothing to eat and no means to get the food, but they will be going home knowing that there’s something to fill the cupboards.

“I am grateful for the coffee in this cold weather, this initiative is much appreciated – not only by me but by every community member present here today.”

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said: “In honour of Madiba month and Madiba Day, the Gift of the Givers team visited the church in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Our teams were busy with assessment during the Western

Cape floods and we came across this church that has many elderly congregants who informed us of various challenges they are facing.

“Many of them have lost everything and the little they had during the storms. In the spirit of Mandela, Gift of the Givers brought tears of joy to the congregation by donating food parcels, among other things.”

[email protected]

