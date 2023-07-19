Gift of the Givers donates 96 parcels to Makhaza residents for their 67 minutes commemoration

Cape Town - In the spirit of Madiba month, the Gift of the Givers honoured the elderly and less fortunate residents of Makhaza at the Formed Presbyterian Community Church in Khayelitsha by giving 96 people non-perishable food hampers, blankets and new clothing. Pastor Xolamzi Sam said his church was always looking into partnering with organisations so they could help uplift the community.

“As the church, we believe that the work we do aligns with the Bible. This is the command that Jesus himself gave to his disciples. We believe that Jesus is love and you cannot love someone without giving to them. Love is not about what you say, love is about giving.” Congregation member Nothando Nkothobe said: “Besides this day, as the church we normally do a soup chicken for the elderly and unemployed individuals. When Gift of the Givers told us that they were willing to donate 96 parcels, we called mostly the elderly so that they could benefit from this. “The community that we are situated in has people who are mostly unemployed, old and most recently there’s also individuals whose houses are flooded and they currently stay with relatives.”

A recipient, Lulama Nkwali, 75, said: “Lots of people here are being provided with something they did not have. Some even woke up with nothing to eat and no means to get the food, but they will be going home knowing that there’s something to fill the cupboards. “I am grateful for the coffee in this cold weather, this initiative is much appreciated – not only by me but by every community member present here today.” Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said: “In honour of Madiba month and Madiba Day, the Gift of the Givers team visited the church in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. Our teams were busy with assessment during the Western