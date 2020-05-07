Gift of the Givers hand out food parcels in Langa

Cape Town - About 300 destitute, elderly and physically challenged people have received food parcels as part of Gift of the Givers relief in Langa. The packages were part of 1000 food parcels the organisation handed out on Wednesday in Crossroads and Cloetesville. Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay said the situation was dire. “The number of positive cases is increasing every day in the area. There is no income in the houses and we have people coming to the community centre begging for food, and there was nothing available,” he said. Sablay said since the Covid-19 outbreak, the organisation had distributed more than 1000 food parcels regionally and nearly 100 000 nationally. It had also distributed water to farms and townships where there was no access to clean water, as well as testing more than 200 people for the virus in Bellville daily.

“When the epidemic broke out, we started over 20 feeding sites over the province, and we are currently on 62, where close to 3000 people get a hot meal from our feeding sites every day,” he said.

Ward councillor Nomtha Dilima welcomed the donation and said more people would benefit from private donors and from the money allocated for the ward.

She said the ward was working with local non- governmental organisations to distribute parcels because this would ensure “there are no talks of the councillor stealing food parcels meant for the poor”.

The first beneficiary, 80-year-old Sicelo Vuti, who uses a wheelchair, said: “I am grateful for the food I have received. Giving shows ubuntu, and to receive without doing anything is a bonus.

"I salute the government and I am thankful to Gift of the Givers for ensuring that my family will have food in the next month.”

Langa Command Centre monitor Ndileka Ngambu said the need was great as more people were still awaiting government food distribution and distress grants.

Sablay said Gift of the Givers' greatest challenge so far had been the sheer number of daily requests. “Unfortunately, we cannot be in so many towns in one day, but will ensure we cover as many people as possible,” he said.

[email protected]