Gift of the Givers lauded for project to alleviate hunger on the Garden Route

Cape Town - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift Of The Givers (GOTG) in partnership with environment conservation bodies Cape Nature and the Invasive Fish Species Management (IFSM) have been lauded as heroes for their ongoing environmental and hunger alleviation project which has to date fed more than 50 000 people on the Garden Route.

The organisations have for the past few months, doubled taking care of the environment and feeding the needy by removing the carp fish species from the Groenvlei natural lake near Sedgefield lake and distributing it to vulnerable communities, and soup kitchens.

The innovative initiative’s manager and GOTG Southern Cape manager Mario Ferreira said after noting that the carp species which is not indigenous to the area was slowly disrupting the system, the environment-focused bodies saw an opportunity to work with the GOTG by supplying the non-profit with fish for people to eat.

Ferreira said after getting the go-ahead from micro-biologists that the carp was safe and good for human consumption the project has been in full swing, working to clean the lake while feeding impoverished communities along the Garden Route.

Several communities along the Garden Route have been steadily benefiting from a fish feeding scheme. The initiative which was started by Gift Of The Givers in partnership with Cape Nature, and the IFSM has to date distributed healthy carp to over 50 000 people. Picture: GOTG

He said: “The initiative has been ongoing for months now and it has been such a satisfactory project. The joy and appreciation we get to see when we distribute the fish to people, keep us going.

“Not to forget that we’re taking care of the environment as well. It’s a win-win situation and as GOTG we couldn’t be more pleased with the partnerships we formed during this project. Each department and organisation working together is what’s making this all possible.”

The initiative’s last catch, which was just before the bitter winter storm last week, managed to feed over 2 000 residents from three informal settlements.

“I think the fact that we can feed someone for less than R4 goes to show what a great initiative this is. It’s sustainable and as for now, there is no saying when it will end. Support for us to keep going would be amazing,” said Ferreira.

Cape Argus