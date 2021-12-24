Gift that never stops giving: Gift of the Givers comes to the rescue of Neder Park fire victims

Cape Town - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has once again come to the rescue of the vulnerable and less fortunate families by donating much-needed home starter kits to 400 Neder Park residents who lost their homes in a fire last week. GOTG spokesperson Ali Sablay said: “We are here today to bring joy and happiness to the people of Drommedaris who faced a bleak Christmas after their homes burned down last week. Today we are officially handing over building materials so that on Christmas these families will have a roof over their heads.

“We will also be providing each family with a food hamper, and other essential items to sustain them throughout the festive period. We would also like to thank the South African public who came on board to help us to support these families, without your sense of ubuntu this never would have been possible.” Neder Park community leader Simpiwe Tyhulu said: “We are so grateful to GOTG. What they have done for us is amazing. We had very little hope that our residents would receive assistance to rebuild their lives before today. To GOTG and everyone else who donated, thank you.” Sinovuyo Nogabe, 28, whose home was destroyed in the fire, said she was overwhelmed with gratitude for the support GOTG had shown to her.