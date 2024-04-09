Girl Power Project assists Delft residents, a high-risk area for youths

Cape Town - Six non-profit organisations in the Western Cape, battling violence against children, have come together to assist Delft residents, a high-risk area for youths. The partners - Molo Songololo, Connect Network, Waves for Change, Khululeka Grief Support, Assitej South Africa and Childline Western Cape, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, launched the Girl Power Project.

Director of Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, said Delft featured in the recent crime statistics’s top 10 list for murder, common assault and contact crime, mainly because of gang-related and interpersonal violence. “This high incidence of violence in the community threatens the safety of children, parents, community members, and service providers. “Girls are particularly vulnerable and at risk of gender-based violence, harassment and intimidation,” he said.

The project aims to improve safety for young people and women in schools, at home and in public areas, through empowerment and participation of awareness, prevention and interventions programmes. Solomons said child safety was everyone’s business. “Parents are the primary protectors of their children. Unfortunately, many children in Delft do not have ‘responsible parents’ who support them, nurture them, and protect them.

“Over 40% of children have been abandoned by their biological fathers, and grow up in environments where substance abuse, domestic violence, and lack of safety are normalised. “The Girl Power Project against violence, will mobilise girls, children and community service providers to improve relations and responses to ensure the safety of girls in Delft,” he said. Police spokesperson, André Traut, said Delft police were actively involved and supported the initiative.

“SAPS are keen to partner with any individual or organisation to curb crime and enhance public safety, on condition that it is within the ambit of the law, hence our involvement with The Girl Power,” he said. The project will target 1000 women between 18 and 50, and 20 000 girls between the ages of 10 and 17 in six provinces across the country, including the Western Cape. Child safety and protection programme relief manager of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Anzio Jacobs, said their role was to manage the intervention on a national level and to ensure that those involved were able to see a difference in their communities.