Give one donation and save three lives this Red Saturday, says Western Cape Blood Service

Cape Town – “By donating one unit of blood, you get to save up to three lives”. This was the message from Marike Carli, Public Relations Manager at the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) as they announced their big bleed called ‘Red Saturday’.

As WCBS gear up for the added pressure on the blood supply over the Festive Season, they are encouraging the public to give the ultimate gift. Red Saturday focuses on consumers in malls all looking for the ultimate special on Black Friday. On Red Saturday, WCBS will be at 10 participating malls, in the hopes of collecting 1000 units of blood and welcoming 300 new donors in just one day.

Join WCBS on Saturday, 25 November 2023, from 9am– 4pm at any of the following 10 participating malls: Blue Route Mall – Tokai,

Kenilworth Centre - Kenilworth,

Bayside Mall – Table View,

N1 City Mall - Goodwood,

Tyger Valley Shopping Centre - Bellville,

CapeGate Shopping Centre - Brackenfell,

Liberty Promenade – Mitchell’s Plain,

Somerset Mall – Somerset West,

Whale Coast Mall - Hermanus, and

Langeberg Mall - Mossel Bay. “We are appealing to the public to join us on Red Saturday. There is no better special than being able to give one donation and to save three lives,” Carli added. If you are between 16 and 75, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health, and lead a safe sexual lifestyle, you should be able to donate.