Cape Town - The Black Sash Trust has said there was a delay in the payment of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants at the weekend, caused by a technical glitch which left thousands of beneficiaries nationwide in the lurch.
Some beneficiaries complained of not being able to access their money, while others said they only received a portion of it.
According to the SA Post Office this affected 300 000 transactions out of the 8.1 million Sassa beneficiaries paid through its system.
Black Sash regional manager Amanda Ismail said it was unfortunate that beneficiaries were continuously affected by challenges in the
social-grant payment system.
“The reality is that the social grant is often the only source of income for grant beneficiaries and it gives them access to basic necessities. Delaying their grant payment means that they are placed in an extremely vulnerable situation, and often have to go without food and electricity, among other things,” she said.