‘Glitch’ delays 300 000 Sassa grant payments









The Black Sash Trust has said there was a delay in the payment of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants at the weekend. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The Black Sash Trust has said there was a delay in the payment of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants at the weekend, caused by a technical glitch which left thousands of beneficiaries nationwide in the lurch. Some beneficiaries complained of not being able to access their money, while others said they only received a portion of it. According to the SA Post Office this affected 300 000 transactions out of the 8.1 million Sassa beneficiaries paid through its system. Black Sash regional manager Amanda Ismail said it was unfortunate that beneficiaries were continuously affected by challenges in the

social-grant payment system. “The reality is that the social grant is often the only source of income for grant beneficiaries and it gives them access to basic necessities. Delaying their grant payment means that they are placed in an extremely vulnerable situation, and often have to go without food and electricity, among other things,” she said.

Hannes van der Merwe, Postbank acting managing director, said some of the withdrawal transactions made by Sassa social grants beneficiaries timed out as a result of connection problems between the banking system and Saswitch.

“We apologise to all the affected social grants beneficiaries for the inconvenience. Our IT technicians have resolved this matter, and a parallel process to investigate the cause of this system difficulty is under way.”

Ismail added: “Systems are often offline and beneficiaries have to try multiple times and places (retailer, SAPO, ATMs) to access their grants. These attempts come with a cost in terms of transactional fees, transport costs as well as costs to beneficiaries time and dignity.”

She called on Sassa to reconsider opening some of the pay-points that closed down, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.

“These pay points were in communities, accessible, and cost effective for beneficiaries. They could access their grants independently and did not have the struggle to remember pin numbers,” she said.

Communication Workers Union provincial secretary Wayne Bredenkamp said the escalating post office robberies was also a major concern on the safety of beneficiaries and their workers and called on SAPO to upgrade its current security structure.

“The question about post office robberies since the dispensation of grants has not been whether they will happen but how many will occur every grant payment day, that’s how widespread they have become. This has a psychological effect on workers, who are mostly safeguarded by usually one unarmed security guard,” he said.

Van der Merwe said SAPO had improved both physical and electronic security measures at its outlets to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

[email protected]