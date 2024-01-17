Golden Arrow bus driver crashes into three Delft homes while trying to escape gunmen

Cape Town - A Golden Arrow bus driver crashed into three homes while trying to get away from gunmen in Delft. One of the homeowners, Siyolise Dyantyisi, said she heard a loud bang in the early hours of the morning.

“My husband and I went to the door and it was dark. We couldn’t see anything. I screamed because I thought the house was on fire. “Our neighbours were standing outside, we couldn’t go outside because the bus was blocking the door. “My husband managed to jump onto our car and get onto the road.

“That is when he saw the bus had damaged three houses. We later found out that the driver went to fetch other drivers. “When he drove out of the informal settlement near us, some men tried to hijack the bus and as the driver tried to get away, he lost control.” A Golden Arrow bus that came under threat in Delft, crashed into three homes. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said the suspects fired shots.

“Golden Arrow can confirm an incident in Delft at approximately 3.35am on Tuesday, a bus transporting Golden Arrow employees was targeted by unknown gunmen. “It’s not clear what the motive was but a shot was fired causing our driver to momentarily lose control of the bus. “Unfortunately, this caused our bus to collide with the boundary walls of three houses. No injuries were sustained by anyone in the homes,” she said.

“Our bus driver and another employee who was on board the bus are receiving medical attention. “We have made contact with the homeowners to begin the process of repairing the damage and a case has been opened with the SAPS.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said according to reports, Delft members responded to an accident complaint yesterday at about 4.30am at Lange Street, N2 Gateway, Delft.