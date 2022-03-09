Golden Arrow hikes its bus fares. Here's how much you'll now pay from 14 March

Cape Town: Golden Arrow bus commuters are going to have to fork out more money next week, after the transport service announced that it would be hiking fares from 14 Marchs. Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) general manager Derick Meyer said the conditions of the company’s interim operating contract with the Western Cape government made provision for fares adjustments in order to mitigate the effects of operational cost increases.

“Considering the current global unrest and the accompanying economic effects, it is clear that the South African economy is going to continue to find itself in a very difficult position. “The diesel price has increased by 81% in the last 18 months and current projections predict that fuel prices will continue to soar. This has knock-on effects across our supply chain,” Meyer said. “Where possible, Golden Arrow only implements one increase per year. However, we now find ourselves in the very difficult position, of having to find the balance between what is affordable for our passengers and what is needed to compensate for unrelenting cost increases across our operations.

“It has therefore become necessary to implement an interim fares increase of 8% across the board as of 14 March 2022.” Meyer cautioned commuters that further increases might become necessary as the year progressed. Gabs passengers were advised to purchase a GABS Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash, in order to make the most of their product offerings.

Weekly and monthly products are sold at a discount of up to 45%. GABS Gold Cards, a one-off purchase, will remain at R35. “Golden Arrow remains committed to providing our passengers with safe and reliable services, and despite the increase, bus travel remains a viable public transport option,” Meyer said. A schedule with details of selected fares can be found below, alternatively the new fares can be obtained from the Transport Information Centre at 0800 65 64 63 from Thursday, 10 March, 2022.