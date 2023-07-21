GOOD cries foul at by-election results, saying it will contest the polls in court

Cape Town - After a reversal of its electoral fortunes in the three hotly contested by-elections triggered by the resignations of its councillors in the George Municipality, the GOOD Party has cried foul and said it would head to the courts to dispute the poll results. The DA took two wards and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) took one in the by-elections on Wednesday marred by accusations of voter fraud and unethical practices by GOOD and the ANC.

The result gives the DA an outright majority on the council and it can govern on its own. GOOD secretary-general and MP Brett Herron said: “The elections were brazenly stolen. Was the IEC watching? It doesn’t augur well for the general elections next year.” GOOD Secretary-General and MP Brett Herron File photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Herron said GOOD submitted evidence to the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) five days before the by-elections, demanding that the by-elections be postponed until the voter’s roll was investigated and cleansed.

“But the IEC responded that the information was received too late to be considered, and the Electoral Court appeared to agree. The full extent of the fraud is unknown.” He said that after the Electoral Court dismissed GOOD’s application for postponement, the party had instructed its lawyers to prepare papers disputing the outcome of the elections in terms of section 65 of the Municipal Electoral Act. “GOOD will formally file that objection within the 48-hour period that the act provides for. GOOD will also seek sanctions against the DA for the fraudulent re-registration of voters, in terms of sec 67 of the Municipal Electoral Act.”

DA Interim Provincial Leader Tertuis Simmers. File photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) DA interim provincial Leader Tertuis Simmers said: “We prevailed at Wednesday’s by-elections in George, despite many attempts by opposition parties to derail our campaign efforts. The voters of New Dawn Park, Pacaltsdorp and surrounds held fast and were impervious to undue influence and fake news by the opposition.” Ward 16 was contested by seven candidates and the winner was Theresa Jeyi (DA). Jeyi triggered the by-election after defecting from GOOD. The runner-up was Franselin Kaptein (PA) while Naellowine Esau (GOOD) came third. Ward 20 was also contested by seven candidates and was won by Christo Alexander (PA), while Ward 27 was contested by six candidates and won by Marchell Kleynhans (DA). In that race, former councillor Richard Hector (GOOD) came second.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Neville Delport said the party accepted the results with humility and respect as a reflection of the real voters of the ANC, demonstrating the democratic process at work. “We are proud that the voters’ decision was not influenced by food parcels and abuse of state resources by the DA, which we firmly believe is not a sustainable way to win elections. “The ANC remains committed to conducting our campaigns ethically and focusing on presenting our policies and plans to the electorate.”