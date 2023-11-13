GOOD re-elects Brett Herron as the party’s secretary-general

Cape Town - Brett Herron remains the GOOD Party’s secretary-general after he was elected unopposed at the party’s first national congress with Patricia de Lille, who has been at the helm of the party since its formation in 2019. Despite strings of accusations against Herron, about 500 delegates cast their votes in favour of him. He was recently accused of being instrumental in terminating the membership of three councillors in the City of Cape Town for allegedly failing to pay their party’s contributions and to comply with the party’s constitutional obligations.

Herron was elected with Suzette Little as the deputy secretary-general, Matthew Cook as chairperson, and Thabo Pheku as deputy chairperson. GOOD was established weeks before the last general election in 2019 after De Lille left the Democratic Alliance (DA). The party has since contested the 2021 local government poll and has been represented in the National Executive, the National Assembly, and the Western Cape Legislature. Party leader De Lille is now the Minister of Tourism under the ANC government.

According to Janke Tolmay, GOOD’s media manager, the party’s new policy positions range from social development – including the adoption of a new basic income grant of R999, which she said that research commissioned by the party showed was affordable – to the advocation of LBGT+ rights, both in the country and continentally. “GOOD will continue to advocate for real justice, real accountability, and real inclusivity and provide an independent and constructive alternative in 2024. Over the past few years, it has worked with both ANC and DA-led structures without abandoning its independence or its representatives’ roles as voices for their communities,” said Tolmay. De Lille told the Cape Argus that Herron had done nothing wrong and that councillors and members of the party had to uphold the constitution of the party.

“I was chairing the meeting where we decided to let go of the councillors, and it is our constitution that councillors must pay a certain amount to the party, and that is happening in all political parties. I myself pay R6 000 as part of my contribution every month; no one is above the party,” said De Lille. She said the party was preparing for the national elections and encouraging people to register so that they could be eligible voters. The party said the conference was expected to build on the party’s foundations to position it as an independent alternative voice in 2024. It said it had a unique set of policies that inform a vision of an inclusive society working towards a sustainable future.