Good Samaritan shot and wounded in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - A security officer was wounded while trying to stop a robbery-in-progress along the N2 next to Khayelitsha. He saw someone in distress at the roadside near Taiwan, Site C, in Khayelitsha and went to assist when he was attacked by two assailants.

Local resident Akhona Mgunyelwa said: “This is a common occurrence on this part of the N2. When we heard the gunshots we knew what had happened. “There should be a warning sign on the road that tells people not to stop anywhere near Khayelitsha. “Unfortunately, this time the motorist was stuck and had no choice but to stop, and that is when he was attacked.”

She said last year a delivery van stopped on the side of the road, checking for directions and three gunmen pounced on them. “They were fortunate that a traffic officer drove by and shot and injured one of the assailants. “People should be warned not to make the mistake of thinking they are safe because it is daylight and cars are driving past.”

A security guard was shot and wounded while trying to stop a hijacking on the N2. Pictures from Facebook Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said that Khayelitsha detectives registered a case of attempted murder and hijacking for investigation following an incident on Monday, March 25, on the N2 before Mey Way bridge, in the direction of Somerset West. “According to reports the complainant was driving home when he encountered vehicle problems on the way. While the vehicle was stationary, two men approached him with the intention of robbing the complainant of his car. “A security guard that was driving past noticed something wrong and he pulled over to assist. One of the suspects took out a firearm and fired one shot at the security guard, wounding him in the lower back.