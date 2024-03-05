GOOD to start disciplinary hearing against Peter De Villiers

Cape Town - The GOOD party says it will proceed with a formal disciplinary hearing against its member of the Western Cape provincial legislature, Peter de Villiers, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment. De Villiers, who is also a former Springbok head coach, was suspended by the party after he allegedly made sexual advances towards a party member in January.

It is alleged that he dropped off the complainant at home following an event at the end of January and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. The complainant reported De Villiers to GOOD’s national structure. The party said that, on January 31, 2024, the leadership of GOOD received a complaint of sexual assault and sexual harassment against De Villiers.

The party said GOOD is a women-led party with a constitution containing a set of real values to which all members subscribe and account, irrespective of their positions. “GOOD’s constitution deals comprehensively and unequivocally with gender rights and sexual misconduct. “The party is proud of its record of advocacy for the equal rights of women and girls and against the plague of gender-based violence in South Africa,” the party said.

It said that the nature of the allegations against De Villiers was sufficiently serious to demand his immediate suspension pending an internal investigation and followed, if warranted, by the convening of a formal disciplinary hearing. “The party has concluded an internal investigation and resolved to institute a formal hearing in accordance with its constitution. “The allegations and prima facie evidence against De Villiers do not create an assumption of guilt. The GOOD constitution provides for a fair and just disciplinary process to adjudicate the matter.”

De Villiers was served with a charge sheet on February 23, 2024, and oral evidence will commence on Thursday. “The hearing is set for two days. The party will communicate the findings of the hearing once they are delivered to us. “GOOD has appointed an independent disciplinary hearing chairperson, advocate.