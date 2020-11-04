Goodwood College gains access to latest tech and sciences lab with 4IR Stream Lab launch

Cape Town - Goodwood College pupils and teachers in Ruyterwacht have received access to an exciting world of drones, 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence after their school became the third in South Africa to launch a 4IR Stream Lab on Tuesday. The Stream (science, technology, robotics, engineering, aeronautics and mathematics) Lab, which was donated by the Sakhikamva Foundation, will focus on the development of essential skills and knowledge by enabling pupils to enjoy hands-on experience with these technologies. Principal Virginia Africa said the lab is "an incredible asset for the school, which will change destinies in the Ruyterwacht community". “We are very excited about this investment in our school that will enable us to offer exposure to our learners to the technologies of the 4IR. "It is indeed an asset to the school and so much value and is going to be put to maths and science and related subjects and enable us to put it on the next level.

"We also want to expose this facility to the broader community by establishing robotic clubs and also enable our learners to participate in robotics competitions,” she said.

Africa said the facility will also be used to re-train teachers on how to integrate technologies on subjects they are teaching.

“They have to approach things differently and be able to equip learners to be competitive and ready for the job market of the 4IR. Our school is in a community where there are lots of financial challenges and would never be able to afford such a facility. We will look after it, maintain and sustain it and ensure that it benefits as many learners as possible,” she added.

Sakhikamva Foundation founder Fatima Jakoet said: “Sakhikamva wants to encourage the next generation in developing 21st century skills. The lab has four various areas including the innovation café, which is unique to this space, and a space laboratory where we want the learners to connect with international scientists and astronauts.

“South Africa has a lot of great potential and we have a unique concept where we complement the current curriculum while also encouraging the top three skills according to the World Economic Forum, which are critical thinking, creativity and collaboration."

Grade 11 pupil Daniel Mnamba said the lab will help him and his classmates to develop as leaders, innovators, change agents and problem-solvers.

“Our school was a business school and it has started to move to offer the 4IR technologies and this has motivated a lot of learners.

"For some, this will be their first experience with robotics and we are looking forward to learning everything,” he said.

