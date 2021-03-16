Got a complaint for the City of Cape Town? You can now SMS or ‘please call me’ the Ombud

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s Ombudsman Office has launched an SMS service to make it easier for residents to seek assistance and to keep the City on its toes. Residents may also send a “please call me” for assistance. It is hoped this service will assist the more vulnerable residents, to have greater access to information and complaint channels. The launch coincided with World Consumer Rights Day, which was being commemorated yesterday. Residents will now be able to send a message to 44781 (standard rates apply) or a “please call me” (free of charge) to get information and assistance on how to lodge a complaint. The Ombud’s Office undertakes to respond to an SMS query within two working days.

The City’s Ombudsman, Vusumzi Magwebu said: “The launch of the SMS 44781 service is truly exciting. At its core, it is about bringing services closer to all the residents of Cape Town.

“The quick-access, easy and affordable SMS service is a dedicated channel for general queries and advice on how to lodge a complaint. It is important that our services are accessible especially to the most vulnerable residents.

“We have to move with the times and offer services on the channels that our residents use most. Covid-19 will also continue to have a profound impact on how services are offered,” said Magwebu.

How to use the SMS 44781 service

Complainants must please limit the SMS message to 160 characters per message.

Complainants may submit an instant message as:

– A new message: complainant to provide a brief description with their name, surname, telephone number and municipal account number.

– A follow up: if there is on an existing complaint lodged, complainant should include their municipal account number, and a brief message.

Complainants will receive an automated response and the Ombud’s Office will try to respond to complainants in two working days.

On receipt of a complaint, the Ombudsman’s Office will assess the matter to determine jurisdiction as per the by-law and policy, and will notify the complainant of the outcome.

If it is a matter that the Ombud can investigate, complainants will be assisted with the correct complaints forms via online channels or post.

On average, for complaints that are not too complex and where documentation is submitted timeously by the complainant, the turnaround time is up to three months from complaint to resolution.

Actual complaints cannot be submitted via telephone, but complainants will be assisted with obtaining the forms and will be guided through the submission process.

Nature of complaints

If a member of the public has lodged an enquiry or complaint about service delivery with a City department and an insufficient response has been received, the City Ombud may be contacted to investigate the matter.

It is important to first approach the relevant City department and provide proof of the exchange before approaching the Ombudsman.

The City ombud does not probe all types of complaints.

Alternatively, the complaint form can be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 021 400 5952.

Cape Argus