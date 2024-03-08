GoTG intervenes in Wellington after scores flee amid alleged xenophobic threats

Cape Town - Relief organisation, Gift of the Givers (GoTG), has intervened to assist close to 2 000 foreign nationals who fled their homes, reportedly due to xenophobic threats, in Wellington. Women and children were on Thursday being accommodated in a local hall under police guard.

This was while men sought refuge at the local police station, GoTG project manager, Ali Sablay, said. “The threat stemmed after a local resident and foreign national were involved in a fatal brawl where both succumbed to their injuries. “Credit is due to the swift response by the SAPS in evacuating the foreign nationals in the OR informal settlement and preventing the looting and burning of foreign shops.”

Sablay said GoTG teams were activated and on-site yesterday afternoon to provide humanitarian assistance. They would also conduct further assessments on what further aid was required. Additional humanitarian aid would be delivered today, Sablay said.

“They haven't eaten since Wednesday night so we will be assisting them with hot meals. “There has been a request for toiletry packs, some baby care packs and baby formula and cereal for the children. “Requests have also been made for blankets, mattresses, and water,” Sablay said.

Drakenstein Municipality executive director of public safety, Eda Barnard, said the municipality provided around 350 women and children with shelter and food since Wednesday night. "Please note that this is a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation. "The municipality is providing support.

"Please direct any further enquiries to SAPS in Wellington."

“Please direct any further enquiries to SAPS in Wellington.” On Thursday night, a meeting was held at the Wellington Police Station involving representatives from the New Rest Informal settlement, foreign nationals and the police. "An agreement was reached, with the elderly of the informal settlement asking the foreigners please to return, they will not allow any attacks on any foreigner under their watch.