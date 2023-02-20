GOTG search and rescue volunteers give emotional accounts of their 10-day rescue mission

Cape Town - Tears flowed in the international arrivals terminal at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) as family, friends, colleagues and members of the Turkish community in Cape Town embraced the brave search and rescue team that sped off to assist in Türkiye and Syria. Gift of the Givers (GOTG) had sent a group of search and rescue volunteers from CTIA and OR Tambo International Airport just a day after the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria, on February 6. Over 45 000 people have been killed, with the death toll likely to be far higher.

Awaiting the rescuers at the terminal were hundreds with red flowers, posters, and flying and holding the Turkish flag as they loudly sang while the Habibia Siddique Brigade marched and blew their bagpipes. The rescuers were greeted by members of GOTG, Premier Alan Winde, and Turkish Consul-General Sinan Yeşildağ. Imraan Gihwala, from Elsies River, was joined by his children and extended family to welcome his wife, Raina, home.

“It was really tough. I think it was more the unknown that scared us and the fact that I had to look after two kids, four and one. But it’s been emotional, especially seeing the footage coming from there, as well as messages to her every day. It was tough, it was hard but alhamdulillah, she is back.” GOTG volunteer and acting CPUT department of emergency medical sciences HOD Dr Simpiwe Sobuwa said: “To see an entire city collapsed, none of us have seen such destruction.” Five CPUT staff from the department joined the rescue mission.

Dr Sobuwa said the teams had extracted 12 bodies in Hatay Province. "The situation in Syria is very dire. GOTG has sent a team with aid, so they've got food, blankets, and all the equipment that we bought in Türkiye we left behind to be sent to Syria." Gift of the Givers search and rescue teams were welcomed by the Cape Town community, their families Premier Alan Winde and Turkish Consul General at Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African New Agency (ANA) While thanking the rescuers during a media conference, an emotional Yeşildağ said more than 100 countries offered search and rescue to Türkiye.

“We are very grateful, and about 10 000 foreign personnel went to Türkiye for rescue operations.” Raina Gihwala broke down during the presser, and said: “They took really good care of us in a very unstable environment, yet we felt so safe around the Turkish people. I think that speaks volumes for the country, the community that they have there. I pray that they can heal from the sadness.” Rescuer Xavier Millar especially thanked Turkish Airlines for arranging special flights in order to get to the affected area sooner. The more than 40 volunteers, including equipment and aid, were transported free by Turkish Airlines.