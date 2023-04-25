Grade 5 primary school learner killed in taxi accident in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - A Grade 5 learner from Rocklands Primary School died in a tragic accident that occurred at the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Monday morning. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) taxi was transporting learners from the Philippi and Nyanga areas to different schools within the Mitchells Plain area when it allegedly collided with a BMW and overturned.

Videos and photos shared on social media in the morning showed the taxi on its side, with passengers assisted out of the Toyota Quantum that according to the police was transporting 24. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a culpable homicide case was under investigation with no arrest made. Van Wyk said one of the children, a boy aged between 8 and 10, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed due to injuries sustained, while other children were treated on the scene and others were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

He said the cause of the accident was under investigation. Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the primary association which the taxi was operating under was contacted and that there was no clarity on what caused the accident. “Our investigators are looking at the matter. As the Cata we prioritise the safety of our passengers and the drivers. We are looking forward to finding out what transpired, especially regarding the number of passengers as reported by the police. At this point we have not received a formal report than what has been reported already,” he said.

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said he was saddened by the death of the learner and requested that the vehicle involved be investigated. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family. How many more lives must be lost for all of us to take more care on the roads? It is simply unacceptable that we are starting the week with this awful news, and that our children are not able to get to and from school safely,” he said. Anyone with any information about this accident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.