Granny shot dead while driving grandchildren to school in Philippi East

Cape Town - Traffic came to a standstill after a woman was shot and killed while driving her young grandchildren to school on Thursday morning. Witnesses said they thought it was a robbery because the busy intersection was notorious for such incidents.

“We don’t know why she was shot but this intersection always has incidents, either people are robbed during peak hour or their cars are hijacked.” An unknown suspect fired five shots, and three bullets struck the unsuspecting mom. It is believed the shooter only hit her and the grandchildren were left safe and unharmed.

She was travelling from Mandalay at the time of the shooting. A man close to the family said: “She was transporting her grandchildren to school, she was also a teacher. My friend received a phone call and then he called me and told me about the incident. The two kids she had in transit were her twin grandchildren.” People had to weave through traffic and found the victim’s silver Toyota Corolla with bullet holes. No other car was hit or damaged. The children’s yoghurt was splashed all over the dashboard.

The victim died on the seat and the children were removed from the car at the scene. Her family arrived in another vehicle sobbing while shocked residents watched as the police combed the scene. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said they were investigating the motive behind the attack.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your inquiry are still under investigation. Philippi East police responded to a complaint earlier today, Thursday, August 3. “Upon their arrival near the corners of Govan Mbeki Drive and Sheffield Road at around 7am, they found the body of a woman inside a motor vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”