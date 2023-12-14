Grassy Park celebrates annual victim support day

Cape Town - The Grassy Park police station held their annual victim support day where they engaged with some victims to show their support and progression of their cases. On Wednesday, Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing along with Saps management gathered with victims of Gender-Based Violence and those families who have lost a loved one.

“We are doing this every year immediately after the 16 days of activism against women and child abuse, for the victims who have become survivors,” Laing said. In the dialogue were victims of kidnapping, abuse and parents whose young kids were killed in the area. “The victims have come out and said exactly how they feel, a lot of the questions and accusations they had were things that were dealt with and explained to them but it still bothers them.

“This is just a valve for their expression, feelings and emotions to come out and to say that they are still not okay about being a victim,” Laing said. For the financial year, the Grassy Park police station had a 95% arrest rate for rape cases and only four sexual offences cases were withdrawn. “The fact that two cases here will be reopened shows the support that we give to the victims, that they feel they are not alone anymore,” Laing said.

The victims and hurt families that were present at the station also had the chance to question the cops on the progression of their cases. Andre Newat, a Grassy Park father who has lost two sons to violence describes the engagement as progress made. “Today was a success because of how they explained to us the process of an investigation. We sat here today and we got the story and now we can move forward,” he said.