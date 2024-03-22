Grassy Park pitbull dies from a deep stab wound whilst protecting her owners

Cape Town - A four-year-old pitbull named Angel died a hero when she jumped to her owners’ rescue during a home invasion in Grassy Park, taking a fatal stab wound to the head. The bloody knife used to kill the dog has since been sent for DNA tests as it could help solve another murder.

Angel’s owners, Omar and Rawdah Joseph, said their beloved dog died protecting them when their Perth Road home was invaded by an alleged gangster on March 8. Rawdah, 36, said on that day, there was a stabbing nearby, when the suspects then approached their home. “We don’t know why they came to us but they broke open the Trellidor and came for me. They cut me with the knife and Angel jumped up to defend me and they stabbed her to death.

“They even left the knife in her head and ran away.” The family sought help from the SPCA but unfortunately the animal had to be euthanised. The suspect, currently evading authorities, faces charges under the Animals Protection Act. “We are steadfast in our commitment to justice for Angel,” said Rawdah.

As the pursuit unfolds, please remember Angel not only as a victim but as a hero who sacrificed herself to protect her family.” Acting station commander, Jacques Lourens, confirmed the incident and said: “There was a murder and subsequently an assault case opened involving the dog. When officers arrived at the scene the dog had already been taken away but we have been contacted by the SPCA about the DNA tests.” “At this stage, the links between the knife and the murder are the subject of an investigation and we cannot comment any further at this point. I can confirm that no arrest has been made for the assault.”