Grassy Park taxi accident that left one woman dead, 13 injured under investigation

Cape Town - A taxi accident early on Monday in Prince George Drive, Grassy Park, has left a 42-year-old woman dead and 13 people injured after the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled. According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, rescue services arrived on the scene to find the taxi lying on its side in the middle of the road. Several passengers had been ejected and were lying near the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that one woman had already succumbed to numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead. Another man was found in a severe condition, while twelve others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. “The patients were treated, and the seriously injured man was provided advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said. According to a recent report by the City, there has been an increase in drunk driving accidents.

The City’s Traffic Service arrested 69 motorists, 54 for driving under the influence last week compared with 33 of the week before, seven for reckless and negligent driving and eight others on various charges. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said: “There has been a marked increase in the number of drunk driving arrests week on week, as well as motor vehicle accidents. We have also seen marginal increases in assault cases reported to our public emergency communication centre this past weekend. “Unfortunately, these statistics are not surprising, and it’s likely the overall picture is far bleaker as not all incidents are necessarily reported through the same channels, or reported at all.