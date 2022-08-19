Green Point land in Cape Town stadium precinct approved for 99-year lease by council

Cape Town - The City Council has approved the lease of Erf 2189 situated at Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point, for 99 years for business purposes. The site, measuring approximately 7 175m² was approved to be leased to Devmark Commercial (Pty) Ltd for the amount of R1.3 million a month for the initial period of 40 years, with the first option to renew for 30 years and a further second option to renew for 29 years.

However, the GOOD party, EFF, PAC and the Cape Coloured Congress voted against the recommendation. Economic Growth mayoral member James Vos said given the location of the property adjacent to DHL Stadium, and within proximity to the Green Point Athletic stadium, Green Point Urban Park, and V&A Waterfront, the City’s objective remained that the development and use of this property should contribute to the precinct and be a catalyst for commercialisation. Vos said the property was ideal for retail and commercial development primarily related to sport, leisure and tourism, with uses such as retail outlets on the ground level, hotels, medical suites, conference and exhibition facilities, and offices.

However, EFF councillor Pat Booi said the size of the site was big enough to build social housing. “The duration of the lease of 99 years is very long and considering that alone means that only a few people will benefit. South Africa is faced with the issue of inequality among its citizens and this has a direct impact on capitalism, where only a few people benefit for the duration of the 99 years. “It cannot be correct that the land is leased for 99 years. It would have been better if this available land was to be utilised for the benefit of those who were previously disadvantaged, the poorest of the poor, including the homeless people who now reside by the road near Mowbray and Observatory,” Booi said.

GOOD councillor Shireen August said the council must incorporate social housing into the lease deal. “Labourers, employed by businesses operating on this property, will have to travel several kilometres to access their place of employment. Factored into this will be transport costs, rising daily expenses, time away from family, and a great number of other considerations,” she said. August said if social housing forms part of the arrangement, it would impact the lives of families, economically, mentally and physically in a positive way.