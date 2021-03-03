Greenmarket Square refugees spokesperson fighting deportation order

Cape Town - Greenmarket Square refugees spokesperson Papy Sukami is fighting deportation by the Department of Home Affairs after his asylum-seeking papers were rejected by the Refugee Appeals Authority of South Africa (Raasa), which claims he is a fugitive.

According to a statement from Raasa dated Friday, February 26: “A final rejection notice by Raasa is ready and the department is in the process of serving the outcome. However, Sukami remains a fugitive as he is currently in hiding. The security cluster departments are assisting in tracing Sukami.”

Raasa is an independent body that adjudicates appeals by refugees who have been denied asylum by the department.

Sukami, who has been living at the home of a fellow Congolese national in Parklands, Table View, said: “Law enforcement officers came to the house where I am staying on the same Friday morning and confiscated my papers. Later that day immigration officers accompanied by SAPS came to the house and said they were there to arrest and deport me.

“They said my papers had been rejected and I am a fugitive. I wonder how I can be a fugitive, yet I am living at the address that I gave to the court when I was released on bail a year ago. I refused to move and they have left me alone for now, but they could come back at any time.”