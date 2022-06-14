Groote Schuur close to sewing up a chunk of its surgery backlog

Cape Town - Groote Schuur Hospital is well on its way to making a dent in its surgical backlog through its surgical recovery project. The hospital has already met over R12 million of its targeted R15 million for the project through collaborative efforts between the provincial government and civil society with more than 250 individual citizens and businesses donating to the cause.

Groote Schuur Hospital Trust executive director Kristy Evans said since January 2022, more than 250 individuals and corporates donated just over R1.3 million. Disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) contributed R5 million and the provincial Health and Wellness department R6 million for surgeries in the Metro West. “We are still in need of R2.7 million in order for our goal of 1 500 patients to get their operations in year one of the project,” Evans said.

“There are currently over 6 000 operations that need to be performed to alleviate the backlog. GSH committed to ensuring that 1 500 were performed in year one of the project.” Last week, GSH’s E4 theatres, designated to specifically address the surgical waiting lists backlog, were officially opened. Surgeries commenced with the ophthalmology lists on May 7. Ophthalmology (eyes) has the largest waiting list of over 2 500 surgeries.

The rest of the departments’ lists began on June 1, when E4 theatres opened to surgical recovery. GOTG medical co-ordinator Naeem Kathrada said the theatre was a state-of-the-art facility. The public can donate online or EFT via GSH Trust website and are able to obtain a section 18a tax certificate.